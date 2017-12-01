Today's Top Stories
See All the Photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Official Outing

They looked more in love than ever. 😍

Getty
Dec 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first *official* public outing in Nottingham at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair Friday morning, and it's safe to say Markle is a natural with the crowds. It's been a whirlwind morning for the newly engaged couple, with a fan even asking Harry how it felt to be with Meghan Markle as a ginger. 😂 See all of the *amazing* photos from the outing below, and prepare to soak in all of the royal glory.

Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Harry and Meghan made their second appearance at Nottingham Academy, and will be heading to multiple events throughout the day.

