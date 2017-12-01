See All the Photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Official Outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first *official* public outing in Nottingham at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair Friday morning, and it's safe to say Markle is a natural with the crowds. It's been a whirlwind morning for the newly engaged couple, with a fan even asking Harry how it felt to be with Meghan Markle as a ginger. 😂 See all of the *amazing* photos from the outing below, and prepare to soak in all of the royal glory.

Harry and Meghan made their second appearance at Nottingham Academy, and will be heading to multiple events throughout the day.



#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle learn more about the work of Full Effect Nottingham pic.twitter.com/4OUiWuKdsc — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017