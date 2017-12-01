Today's Top Stories
1
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It
2
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
3
The 5 Best Highlighters for Every Holiday Party
4
2018 Will Be the Year of These 8 Rising Musicians
5
50 Times Women Dominated in 2017

Kate Winslet Just Proved What We All Knew About That 'Titanic' Ending—Mostly, That It Was Bullsh*t

There *was* room.

The Late Show
Dec 1, 2017

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Titanic, Kate Winslet appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to answer some questions about the tear-jerking movie that pretty much rips our hearts out every single time we watch it. (We'll never let you go, Jack.)

Colbert asked questions like, "How often do you listen to Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On?'" To which she replied, "Absolutely never." She also revealed she interviewed for the part of Rose with Matthew McConaughey—not Leo DiCaprio😱—and she caught hypothermia after filming the infamous scene in the water.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Speaking of that scene in the water, perhaps the best part of Colbert's interview with Winslet is when she reenacts an alternative ending to The Titanic saying, "C'mon darling, there's room for two," and proceeds to grab Colbert on to the table with her (instead of letting him go). Which, amazing. See the iconic moment for yourself below.

And if you're having Titanic withdrawals, great news: the movie will be showing in theaters for a week starting today.

Related Story
James Cameron's Massive Regret About 'Titanic'

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton Won’t Be Meghan’s Bridesmaid
How Meghan Markle's Life Will Change as a Royal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William Won't Be Harry's Best Man
Chrissy Teigen's Pan Am Themed Birthday Party
Photos: Prince Harry and Meghan's First Outing
Selena Gomez Breaks Down Weeping
Matt Lauer and wife Annette Roque Who Is Annette Roque? 9 Facts About Matt Lauer's
Prince Harry Gets Asked About Being a "Ginger"
Watch Young Meghan Markle Argue Against Sexism
Harry and Meghan's First Public Engagement