Kate Winslet Just Proved What We All Knew About That 'Titanic' Ending—Mostly, That It Was Bullsh*t

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Titanic, Kate Winslet appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to answer some questions about the tear-jerking movie that pretty much rips our hearts out every single time we watch it. (We'll never let you go, Jack.)

Colbert asked questions like, "How often do you listen to Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On?'" To which she replied, "Absolutely never." She also revealed she interviewed for the part of Rose with Matthew McConaughey—not Leo DiCaprio😱—and she caught hypothermia after filming the infamous scene in the water.

Speaking of that scene in the water, perhaps the best part of Colbert's interview with Winslet is when she reenacts an alternative ending to The Titanic saying, "C'mon darling, there's room for two," and proceeds to grab Colbert on to the table with her (instead of letting him go). Which, amazing. See the iconic moment for yourself below.

And if you're having Titanic withdrawals, great news: the movie will be showing in theaters for a week starting today.