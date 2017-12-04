Bet You Can't Get Through Channing Tatum's Birthday Tribute to Jenna Dewan Without Crying

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been dancing their way into each other's hearts (sorry) since they met on the set of 2006's Step Up, and they're more in love than ever. In a post that has rendered us crying/a mess, Channing paid tribute to his wife to celebrate her birthday, writing a truly romantic note that involves the words "fairytale" and "magic."
Literally, us right now:
By the way, if you'd like one more amazing Channing + Jenna story to round out your Monday morning, here's a quickie about how they started dating, per Jenna: "He had the chance to be free and he couldn't stop thinking about me. He's in a sombrero, underwear, and Ugg boots and said, 'Let's do this.'"
Mood.