Bet You Can't Get Through Channing Tatum's Birthday Tribute to Jenna Dewan Without Crying

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been dancing their way into each other's hearts (sorry) since they met on the set of 2006's Step Up, and they're more in love than ever. In a post that has rendered us crying/a mess, Channing paid tribute to his wife to celebrate her birthday, writing a truly romantic note that involves the words "fairytale" and "magic."

This creature is 1 more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale & magic. Your strength & grace ever evolving. You make everything around you grow. So grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. pic.twitter.com/yXsdAgXieR — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) December 4, 2017

Literally, us right now:

By the way, if you'd like one more amazing Channing + Jenna story to round out your Monday morning, here's a quickie about how they started dating, per Jenna: "He had the chance to be free and he couldn't stop thinking about me. He's in a sombrero, underwear, and Ugg boots and said, 'Let's do this.'"

Mood.