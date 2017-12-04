Today's Top Stories
1
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
2
18 White Elephant Gifts You’ll Want to Steal
3
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It
4
The 5 Best Highlighters for Every Holiday Party
5
The 15 Best Movies of 2017

Bet You Can't Get Through Channing Tatum's Birthday Tribute to Jenna Dewan Without Crying

*reapplies mascara*

Getty
Dec 4, 2017

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been dancing their way into each other's hearts (sorry) since they met on the set of 2006's Step Up, and they're more in love than ever. In a post that has rendered us crying/a mess, Channing paid tribute to his wife to celebrate her birthday, writing a truly romantic note that involves the words "fairytale" and "magic."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Literally, us right now:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

By the way, if you'd like one more amazing Channing + Jenna story to round out your Monday morning, here's a quickie about how they started dating, per Jenna: "He had the chance to be free and he couldn't stop thinking about me. He's in a sombrero, underwear, and Ugg boots and said, 'Let's do this.'"

Mood.

Related Story
Channing Tatum on the Moment He Fell for Jenna

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
50 Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses Ever
Will George and Charlotte Attend Harry's Wedding?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 17 Royal Wedding Fails You Never Knew About
Beyoncé Changes Her Email Address Every Week
Meghan and Harry Break Tradition with Cake
Prince Harry's Exes Spotted Post-Engagement News
46 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean
Celebs React to Britney Spears’ 36th Birthday
61 Pictures of Royals Before They Were Royal
Chrissy Teigen Looks Stunning in Skintight Dress