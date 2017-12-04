Ed Sheeran Says Beyoncé Changes Her Email Address Every Week

If you're anything like us, you don't remember the last time your inbox was at 0. And you barely remember your password because you're too lazy to type it multiple times a day, so your email is just auto-logged in. Meanwhile, Beyoncé, blessed be her name, is apparently out here putting us all to shame and changing her email address every week to secure her privacy.

At least according to Game of Thrones star/singer Ed Sheeran.

While talking about his new collaboration with Queen Bey, Sheeran said, "I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyonce]." He added that said email address "actually changes every week, so I emailed that and we got on the phone, and [the song has] been in the works since May."

Also amazing, apparently Beyoncé stripped all the instruments off the song, called Ed, and was just all, "it's just gonna be acoustic guitar." Like, if Beyoncé wants your song to be acoustic, you make it acoustic. If Beyoncé wants your song to be accompanied by, IDK, some spoons, you do that too.

Listen to Ed and Bey's "Perfect" below.