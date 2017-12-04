Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas Make First Appearances Since Engagement News

Before he was engaged to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had several serious girlfriends including Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.

While his exes haven't spoken out about Harry's engagement, they both recently made public appearances for the first time since the news broke, and seemed completely nonchalant and happy to be there. Which, why wouldn't they be? Chances are their lives don't revolve around what their mutual ex is up to.

For her part, Chelsy Davy (who's currently a jewelry designer) showed up at the BOVET 1822 Brilliant Is Beautiful Gala on December 1.

Getty

Chelsy dated Harry from *about* 2005 to 2010, and they had an on-again/off-again relationship—which she's since opened up about, saying, "It was so full-on: crazy, and scary, and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope.....I think we will always be good friends."

Getty

Meanwhile, actress Cressida Bonas showed up at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on December 3.

Getty

Cressida and Harry dated from 2012 to 2014, and she's been forthright about being labeled "Harry's ex": "Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, 'Oh well, you're that, so you must be that,'" she said. "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in. But you know, it is the way it is... It's making a stand and saying, 'Actually no, this is who I am, and this is what I want to do.'"

Getty

For what it's worth, Cressida posted the following cryptic musing on social media after Harry and Meghan's engagement news broke:

Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻 A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

