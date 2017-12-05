Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Covers Baby Bump in Snapchat Video

The internet's just all, 🔎.

Snapchat
Dec 5, 2017

Khloé Kardashian is kinda-maybe-sorta-definitely pregnant with her first child (though she still hasn't confirmed the news), and was spotted low-key hiding said pregnancy while Snapchatting with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the below video, Khloé deliberately has her arms crossed over her stomach, making it hard to tell she is pregnant while also making it completely obvious she's trying to hide a pregnancy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé is extremely on top of her "gotta hide this thing" game, and for a brief second it looks like her stomach is about to show before she moves her arm to once again keep it out of the video.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The star is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy due in the new year, while her sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl. So many babies!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
