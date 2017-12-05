Today's Top Stories
1
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
2
18 White Elephant Gifts You’ll Want to Steal
3
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It
4
The 5 Best Highlighters for Every Holiday Party
5
The 15 Best Movies of 2017

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Spotted in an Elevator Together for the First Time Since That *Infamous* Incident

To pose or not to pose? (They posed.)

SplashNews
Dec 5, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay-Z gift the world every day with their presence, but on Monday night they did something even more special and posed together to remind the world that they've come a long way since *that* infamous moment exactly three years ago, when Jay-Z was caught on tape having a fight in an elevator with Bey's sister, Solange.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After celebrating his 48th birthday in NYC at the Angelika Film Center & Cafe, Jay-Z reportedly told photographers, "Hurry up, come get it,” as they posed in an elevator before leaving. We see you, Jay. All we have to say is: iconic.

SplashNews
SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you're unaware of the fight, it's pretty much the argument that launched a thousand albums (okay kidding, two)—Beyoncé's Lemonade and Jay-Z's 4:44—where the couple both delve into the pain they had following Jay-Z's cheating scandal.

Jay-Z recently opened up in an interview with T Magazine about his cheating scandal and the pain he caused Beyoncé, which you can read more about below. Though now it seems they're aiming to put the past behind them. Long live Bey and Jay. 🙌

Related Story
Jay-Z Opens Up About the Pain He Caused Beyoncé
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
John Mayer Rushed to Hospital
Justin Baldoni Wants to Redefine Masculinity
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
selena gomez Selena Gomez Makes Instagram Account Private
Angelina Jolie Talks Relationship with Brad Pitt
'Stranger Things' Couple Make Red Carpet Debut
Khloé Kardashian Covers Baby Bump on Snapchat
Kim Kardashian's Instagram Flooded with Rat Emojis
50 Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses Ever
Will George and Charlotte Attend Harry's Wedding?
17 Royal Wedding Fails You Never Knew About