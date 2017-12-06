Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Borrows Diana's Favorite Tiara
2
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent
3
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
4
15 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots
5
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It

Kate Middleton Just Borrowed One of Princess Diana's Favorite Tiaras

Just another casual night out with her husband.

Getty
Dec 6, 2017

Kate Middleton doesn't wear a tiara every day, but when she does, she makes a statement. The Duchess, who's pregnant with her third child, was spotted arriving with her husband Prince William at the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 5, wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara—a favorite of Princess Diana's.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's Kate in the tiara last night:

Getty

And Diana wearing it during a tour of Hong Kong in 1989:

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The stunning tiara was actually made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s, and was passed to Queen Elizabeth, who gave it to Diana as a wedding gift. The tiara was designed to look like one owned by Queen Mary's grandmother Princess Augusta, who married the very first Duke of Cambridge (which is William's title). This could be why it's favored by Kate, who's worn it several times before. In fact, here she is in July:

Getty
Related Story
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Has a New Beauty Competition Show
Matt Lauer's Awkward Interview with Sandra Bullock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Spotted Caroling With Ex Girlfriend
John Mayer Rushed to Hospital
Justin Baldoni Wants to Redefine Masculinity
selena gomez Selena Gomez Makes Instagram Account Private
Angelina Jolie Talks Relationship with Brad Pitt
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pose in Elevator Together
'Stranger Things' Couple Make Red Carpet Debut
Khloé Kardashian Covers Baby Bump on Snapchat