Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have the Most Hilarious Way of Staying in Touch

Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, but she's currently in Los Angeles visiting her mom Doria Ragland—and she and Harry are reportedly talking every day.

According to E!, the royal pair have an extremely cute way of staying in touch with each other. Not only do they Facetime "every day when they're apart," they are "big texters" and communicate with emojis and GIFs. Royals, they're just like the rest of us!

We're thinking their conversations go a little something like...



Meghan: Will The Queen be mad if I watch The Crown Season 2?

Harry: 🙅

Meghan: Ugh.

Harry: lololol