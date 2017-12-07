A Major 'Game of Thrones' Actor Reveals That He Didn't Enjoy Working on the Show

Look—working on a show like Game of Thrones is probably pretty challenging. But does that mean we don't lie awake at night wishing we'd been cast as a wandering minstrel instead of Ed Sheeran? No. Because the show is iconic and awesome, and being on it is literally a once in a lifetime experience.

That said, apparently the actor who played Stannis Baratheon (AKA Stephen Dillane) wasn't thrilled about his time on the show, and now he doesn't even watch it.

"I've flicked [the show] on [since leaving] to see if I could figure out what was going on, but I couldn't," he said. "Liam Cunningham [AKA Ser Davos Seaworth] is so passionate about the show. He invests in it in a way I think is quite moving, but it wasn't my experience. I was entirely dependent on Liam to tell me what the scenes were about—I didn’t know what I was doing until we’d finished filming and it was too late."

Hmmmm. Game of Thrones is certainly complicated, but it's surprising to hear that one of the actors was confused by the plot.

"The damage had been done," he continued. "I thought no one would believe in me and I was rather disheartened by the end. I felt I’d built the castle on non-existent foundations."

By the way, the irony of how Stannis-y this interview is hasn't been lost on Twitter:

this is so stannis, right down to the relying on davos for help with empathy😭😂 — bella (@durinfunerals) December 6, 2017