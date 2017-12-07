Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Borrows Diana's Favorite Tiara
2
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent
3
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
4
15 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots
5
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It

Lindsay Lohan Confirmed That She Wants a 'Mean Girls' Sequel and We're Screaming

Proof: AHHHHHHHHHHH.

Paramount
Dec 7, 2017

Along with Heathers and Clueless, Mean Girls is one of the most iconic and important teen movies of all time. So yes, we want a sequel. And after the events of 2017, we deserve one.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Well good news: turns out Lindsay Lohan is completely up for reviving her character, and is actively hunting down Tina Fey to sell her on the idea. "Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance," Lohan reportedly said. "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back! I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast."

She also mused, "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding or I'm going to find her and Lorne Michaels." She also said she's "trying" to get the project off the ground.

Fetch never happened, but let's make Mean Girls 2 happen.

Related Stories
Mean Girls Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried
Someone Found a Deleted 'Mean Girls' Scene
Meet the Cast of 'Mean Girls' the Musical
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Fergie Gets Real About Her Past Drug Addiction
'GOT' Actor Says He Hated Working on the Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Will Justin Bieber Propose to Selena Gomez?
How Meghan and Harry Stay in Touch
25 Best Christmas Songs Gifted to Us by Celebs
Belle and Sebastian's Favorite EPs of All Time
Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas with the Queen
Beyoncé Surprised Colin Kaepernick with an Award
Taylor Swift Addresses Her Sexual Assault Trial
Kim Kardashian Has a New Beauty Competition Show