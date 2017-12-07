Lindsay Lohan Confirmed That She Wants a 'Mean Girls' Sequel and We're Screaming

Along with Heathers and Clueless, Mean Girls is one of the most iconic and important teen movies of all time. So yes, we want a sequel. And after the events of 2017, we deserve one.

Well good news: turns out Lindsay Lohan is completely up for reviving her character, and is actively hunting down Tina Fey to sell her on the idea. "Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance," Lohan reportedly said. "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back! I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast."

She also mused, "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding or I'm going to find her and Lorne Michaels." She also said she's "trying" to get the project off the ground.

Fetch never happened, but let's make Mean Girls 2 happen.