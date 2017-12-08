In Which Taylor Swift Lets James Corden Become Her Backup Dancer

Taylor Swift recently performed at the 2017 Jingle Ball, but what we didn't see was James Corden take a turn as one of her backup dancers—complete with a fishnet bodysuit and no shirt underneath.

In the video above, James takes a turn as iHeartRadio Jingle Ball's "general manager," and interacts with several stars—including Ed Sheeran who he calls "Gingerbread Man," and Niall Horan who he implies uses "hemorrhoid cream."

But obviously the most amazing moment is him dancing with Taylor, and insisting that she harmonize with him.

Bless.

