Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Losing an Embryo and Choosing Surrogacy

Kim Kardashian revealed the happy news that she's expecting a third child during Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and opened up about the decision to use a surrogate.

"Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,” she told her sister Kourtney. "You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation."

Kim also revealed that she'd lost an embryo from a fertility procedure she had before getting pregnant with her son Saint, making the process somewhat risky. "It’s so frustrating. It’s really nerve-wracking because you know it’s only a 60 percent chance it’ll take," she told Khloé, "One didn’t work for me. I tried it and I lost one of them.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian explained, "Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint, she had an embryo implanted into her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period. Of course she wants to know is she or is she not having another baby."

Getty

Kim ended up telling her family the good news, and also said there was an element of frustration: "It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctors' appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives."

The star is expecting a baby daughter in the new year.