Today's Top Stories
1
12 Fresh Holiday Party Outfit Ideas
2
These Nude Lipsticks Are *Actually* Flattering
3
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
4
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent
5
Testing the Best Drugstore Mascaras

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Losing an Embryo and Choosing Surrogacy

"It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic."

Getty
Dec 11, 2017

Kim Kardashian revealed the happy news that she's expecting a third child during Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and opened up about the decision to use a surrogate.

"Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,” she told her sister Kourtney. "You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Was Kim Kardashian West's Baby Shower a Decoy?

Kim also revealed that she'd lost an embryo from a fertility procedure she had before getting pregnant with her son Saint, making the process somewhat risky. "It’s so frustrating. It’s really nerve-wracking because you know it’s only a 60 percent chance it’ll take," she told Khloé, "One didn’t work for me. I tried it and I lost one of them.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian explained, "Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint, she had an embryo implanted into her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period. Of course she wants to know is she or is she not having another baby."

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim ended up telling her family the good news, and also said there was an element of frustration: "It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctors' appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives."

The star is expecting a baby daughter in the new year.

Related Story
Did Kim Just Confirm Her Sister's Pregnancies?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era Style
Justin Bieber's Mom Just Gushed About Selena Gomez
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Katie Couric On Matt Lauer's Sexual Assault Allega
The New 'Jessica Jones' Trailer Is Here
Adriana Lima Won't Take Her Clothes Off Anymore
Jeweler Refuses to Replicate Meghan Markle's Ring
Matt Smith Wants Selena Gomez on 'The Crown'
Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise Introduced Taylor Swift
'Big Little Lies' Season 2 is Causing Awards Drama
Kendall Jenner Wore Blake Griffin's Jacket