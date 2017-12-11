Today's Top Stories
1
12 Fresh Holiday Party Outfit Ideas
2
These Nude Lipsticks Are *Actually* Flattering
3
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
4
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent
5
Testing the Best Drugstore Mascaras

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spotted Swaying and Kissing at Jingle Ball London

Welp, this is pretty adorable.

Getty
Dec 11, 2017

Taylor Swift just performed at the London Jingle Ball (so many Jingle Balls, so little time, tbh) and who was in the crowd? None other than Joe Alwyn, who played the part of Instagram Boyfriend and was spotted filming her entire set.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But Alwyn was also seen hanging out with Taylor herself—in front of fans, no less—which basically caused Twitter to have a complete meltdown.

The above photo appears to have been taken from a fan's Twitter account, who can speak for all of us when she says:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This fan also posted what she says is a video of Taylor and Joe swaying and kissing, which you can watch below with the caveat that everything is very blurry:

Another fan posted this video of the pair swaying together during Ed Sheeran's "Perfect":

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the rest of Jingle Ball twitter was also living for the moment:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As you were, but also THIS IS SO CUTE.

Related Story
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spotted in NYC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
'Mozart in the Jungle' Star Lola Kirke Takes on NY
What Meghan Markle's First Royal Xmas Will Entain
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gigi Hadid Rocks Armpit Hair in Love Magazine
Tiffany Haddish on Dinner with Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lawrence Donald Trump Jr Donald Trump Jr. Has Beef with Jennifer Lawrence
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Surrogacy
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era Style
Justin Bieber's Mom Just Gushed About Selena Gomez
Katie Couric On Matt Lauer's Sexual Assault Allega
The New 'Jessica Jones' Trailer Is Here