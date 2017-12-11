Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spotted Swaying and Kissing at Jingle Ball London

Taylor Swift just performed at the London Jingle Ball (so many Jingle Balls, so little time, tbh) and who was in the crowd? None other than Joe Alwyn, who played the part of Instagram Boyfriend and was spotted filming her entire set.

But Alwyn was also seen hanging out with Taylor herself—in front of fans, no less—which basically caused Twitter to have a complete meltdown.

The above photo appears to have been taken from a fan's Twitter account, who can speak for all of us when she says:

TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WITH HER HEAD IN HIS FUCKING SHOULDER KISSING TO PERFECT I GOTTA HCKING LEAVE THE ARENA — fml kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

This fan also posted what she says is a video of Taylor and Joe swaying and kissing, which you can watch below with the caveat that everything is very blurry:

MY CAMERA SUCKS BUT MY LIFE DOESNT pic.twitter.com/cZ1f886RBz — fml kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

Another fan posted this video of the pair swaying together during Ed Sheeran's "Perfect":

TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WHILST ED SINGS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/PWKUGpqp2c — crystal (@swiftsmicheIe) December 10, 2017

And the rest of Jingle Ball twitter was also living for the moment:

taylor and joe... literally danced to perfect together like excuse me while I go call 911 — “EMMMMAAAAA” (@swiftlyagb) December 10, 2017

TAYLOR AND JOE KISSING DURING PERFECT???? pic.twitter.com/pqQapgsjDU — 🌸 Nessa 🌸 (@nessaswift23) December 10, 2017

I don't think I have the physical and emotional ability to handle how fucking adorable Joe and Taylor are. THEY WERE DANCING TO PERFECT xhwsjejwhsn 😭😍❤ — Yvette Moore (@yvettemoorexoxo) December 11, 2017

As you were, but also THIS IS SO CUTE.