Literally All Your Favorite Celebrities Joined James Corden for Holiday Carpool Karaoke

I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. And that thing is a holiday-themed Carpool Karaoke. 😎

Honestly, so sorry for that extended dad joke, but the good news is that James Corden came through with a holiday episode of Carpool Karaoke, featuring pretty much all your faves including Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Pink, and Usher.

Highlights include Harry and James kissing:

And Usher's saxophone impression:

You're welcome, world!