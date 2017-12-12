Today's Top Stories
1
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
2
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
3
The Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Noms
4
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
5
Inside the Making of 'The Crown' Season 2

Literally All Your Favorite Celebrities Joined James Corden for Holiday Carpool Karaoke

Santa Claus is coming to town. And by "Santa Claus" we mean Harry Styles.

Dec 12, 2017

I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. And that thing is a holiday-themed Carpool Karaoke. 😎

Honestly, so sorry for that extended dad joke, but the good news is that James Corden came through with a holiday episode of Carpool Karaoke, featuring pretty much all your faves including Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Pink, and Usher.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Highlights include Harry and James kissing:

And Usher's saxophone impression:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You're welcome, world!

Related Story
Taylor Swift Let James Corden Be Her Backup Dancer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jimmy Kimmel Fights Back Tears with Son Billy
'Mozart in the Jungle' Star Lola Kirke Takes on NY
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Meghan Markle's First Royal Xmas Will Entain
Gigi Hadid Rocks Armpit Hair in Love Magazine
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's London PDA
Tiffany Haddish on Dinner with Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lawrence Donald Trump Jr Donald Trump Jr. Has Beef with Jennifer Lawrence
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Surrogacy
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era Style
Justin Bieber's Mom Just Gushed About Selena Gomez