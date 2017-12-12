Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Has a Birth Plan in Place

Plus, details about her "low key" baby shower.

Getty
Dec 12, 2017

In case you'd somehow forgotten, Khloé Kardashian is said to be expecting her first child in 2018. The news hasn't been confirmed by Khloé herself, which means that details are few and far between. But! What we do know is that Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are having a boy, and a new report from People says she'll have a "low key" baby shower in Los Angeles.

"Khloé seems very happy," a source tells People. "She doesn’t really talk about the baby. She hasn’t had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled."

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

People also reports that Khloé will give birth in Los Angeles instead of Cleveland, Ohio, where she's been living part time with Tristan. "Khloé wants to give birth in L.A. That’s the plan right now,” the source says. "For Christmas, Khloé wants to be with her family. Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart. Either way, they are spending New Year’s together."

Reminder: Khloé isn't the only one in her family expecting. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are said to be having babies in the new year.

