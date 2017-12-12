Princess Sofia of Sweden's Wedding Tiara Hack Is Epic

While we're on the subject of being completely obsessed with royals and everything they do (thanks, Meghan and Harry!), we need to discuss Princess Sofia of Sweden's wedding tiara.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's a handy zoom:

Getty

Sofia wore this tiara, given to her by her in-laws King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, during her marriage to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in 2015. As you can see, it's made of diamonds and emeralds.



But! In the interest of being thrifty, perhaps (after all, how many brand new tiaras does one really need?), Sofia stepped out in her wedding tiara while at the 2017 Nobel Prize Award ceremony—where she ~hacked it~ to look completely different.

As you can see, Sofia replaced the gems with pearls.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Which turns the piece into a slightly more understated accessory.



Getty

Hands up if you're going to style your own (imaginary) tiara this way?