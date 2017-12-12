Prince William and Prince Harry Just Hit the Red Carpet for the Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

ICYMI: Prince William and Prince Harry are going to be starring as stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (no lie), so naturally they made an appearance on the red carpet of the European premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall and it was truly everything we hoped for. See for yourself below.

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

Tonight’s Premiere is supporting The Royal Foundation - we are honoured to have so many of those involved in the projects as guests tonight. @EndeavourFund @WeAreCoachCore @fly2pole pic.twitter.com/CANnMpkrIg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

No sighting of the Duchess or Meghan Markle by the royal brothers' sides. Though we're *pretty* sure they've all the watched the movie together at least once...right?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters December 15.

