Prince William and Prince Harry Just Hit the Red Carpet for the Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

In case you forgot, the royal siblings make a cameo in the film.

Dec 12, 2017

ICYMI: Prince William and Prince Harry are going to be starring as stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (no lie), so naturally they made an appearance on the red carpet of the European premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall and it was truly everything we hoped for. See for yourself below.

No sighting of the Duchess or Meghan Markle by the royal brothers' sides. Though we're *pretty* sure they've all the watched the movie together at least once...right?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters December 15.

