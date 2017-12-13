Today's Top Stories
Harry Styles Surprises 'Late Late Show' Audience with News That James Corden's Wife Had Her Baby

She gave birth literally a half hour before Harry took the stage.

CBS
Dec 13, 2017

Audiences at The Late Late Show were in for a huge surprise when Harry Styles greeted them instead of host James Corden, who was at the hospital thanks to the fact that his wife Julia Carey had literally *just* had a baby.

"I actually have some great news," Harry (who played host for the night) told the audience. "Just half an hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl." He added that he was "just at the hospital before I came to fill in and she looks a lot like James—mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

"I was sitting at home two hours ago in this suit, obviously,” Harry continued. "I got the call Jules was going into labor so James naturally called the funniest man he knew…he obviously wasn’t available."

Meanwhile, James himself announced the news via Twitter.

Celebratory emojis are certainly in order: : 🎉 🎉 🎉

