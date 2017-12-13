Harry Styles Surprises 'Late Late Show' Audience with News That James Corden's Wife Had Her Baby

Audiences at The Late Late Show were in for a huge surprise when Harry Styles greeted them instead of host James Corden, who was at the hospital thanks to the fact that his wife Julia Carey had literally *just* had a baby.

.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA — ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I actually have some great news," Harry (who played host for the night) told the audience. "Just half an hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl." He added that he was "just at the hospital before I came to fill in and she looks a lot like James—mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

"I was sitting at home two hours ago in this suit, obviously,” Harry continued. "I got the call Jules was going into labor so James naturally called the funniest man he knew…he obviously wasn’t available."

Meanwhile, James himself announced the news via Twitter.



Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

Celebratory emojis are certainly in order: : 🎉 🎉 🎉