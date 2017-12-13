Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Just Repeated an Outfit She Wore All the Way Back in 2014

Princess of recycling fashion.

Getty
Dec 13, 2017

Kate Middleton has lovely style fit for a duchess (helpful, since she is one) and obviously has the entire fashion world at her fingertips. But, just like us normals, she occasionally re-wears her outfits.

Which brings us to the coat Kate wore to attend a children's party on December 12:

Getty
Eagle-eyed fans of the Duchess will notice that the Seraphine tweed is pretty familiar. She actually wore it during a trip to New York City with Prince William all the way back in 2014 (AKA ye olden days):

Getty

This isn't the first outfit that Kate has re-worn during her current pregnancy. She wore a black Diane von Furstenberg gown in November, which she'd also been seen in back in 2014.

