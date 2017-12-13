Today's Top Stories
The Royal Family's Christmas Decorations at Buckingham Palace Are the Most Extra Thing Ever

They literally own tiny crown ornaments, guys.

Getty
Dec 13, 2017

Apparently, the royal family take Christmas very seriously—and Buckingham Palace is positively ~lit~ for the holidays. Not only did the Queen cart in tons of trees (not by herself, of course) for the occasion, there are ornaments festooning everything, and let's just say the halls are positively decked with boughs of holy (fa la la la la, la la la la).

Not to mention tiny crowns:

YouTube

But even more amazing, the royal family made a YouTube video about their Christmas decor (bless!) and it's honestly the best #content ever.

Also fun fact: did you know Queen Victoria and Prince Albert popularized the Christmas tree? You will after watching this video.

