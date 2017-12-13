Bella Hadid Was the Most Amped Fan at the Knicks vs. Lakers Game Last Night

Bella Hadid is good at a lot of things—namely, being a supermodel, a Victoria's Secret Angel, a global activist, oh, and an enthusiastic basketball fan. Hadid sat courtside at the Knicks vs. Lakers game last night in New York City, and let's just say she was *really* into the game. Like, really into it. As in, crawl-on-the-floor-in-anxiety into it.

See her hilarious reactions throughout the game below, including a half-time outfit change...because #whynot. And in case you were wondering, the Knicks won 113-109. But really, who needs a play-by-play when you have Hadid?

