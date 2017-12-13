Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid Was the Most Amped Fan at the Knicks vs. Lakers Game Last Night

Everyone who thinks Bella Hadid doesn't smile? You can see yourself out.

Getty
Dec 13, 2017

Bella Hadid is good at a lot of things—namely, being a supermodel, a Victoria's Secret Angel, a global activist, oh, and an enthusiastic basketball fan. Hadid sat courtside at the Knicks vs. Lakers game last night in New York City, and let's just say she was *really* into the game. Like, really into it. As in, crawl-on-the-floor-in-anxiety into it.

See her hilarious reactions throughout the game below, including a half-time outfit change...because #whynot. And in case you were wondering, the Knicks won 113-109. But really, who needs a play-by-play when you have Hadid?

Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
