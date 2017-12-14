Wait, Did Khloé Kardashian Just Announce Her Pregnancy in a 'KUWTK' Promo?!

It looks like we won't have to wait *that* much longer for Khloé Kardashian to announce her pregnancy. The reality star (who's reportedly expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson) makes an eye-catching appearance in a promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as everyone hugs her, looks shocked, and cries to some yet-to-be-mentioned news.

The video above shows the Kardashians screaming "what!" Kim asking a crying Kris "Did you not know?" and Kourtney saying "Oh my god!" as friends tear-up behind her. While it's possible they're excited over some other life-altering news, Khloé being the center of attention makes it prettttttty likely that this is her pregnancy reveal, and we're so excited.



Like, honestly, our level of excited is Kris Jenner in this rather blurry screen grab: