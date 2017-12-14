Kate Middleton Gave the Best Homemade Gift to the Queen During Their First Christmas

Picture this: You're spending Christmas at the Queen's house (sorry, castle) and suddenly it's time to exchange presents. WHAT DO YOU DO?
If you're Kate Middleton, you whip up a quick "marrow chutney." Which, apparently, took hours to make, and is what the Duchess gave her grandmother-in-law during their first holiday together.
"She really cares," Kate told ITV last year. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."
She continued, "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."
Meghan Markle should probably keep this in mind, given that her first Christmas with the Queen is right around the corner.