Kate Middleton Gave the Best Homemade Gift to the Queen During Their First Christmas

Picture this: You're spending Christmas at the Queen's house (sorry, castle) and suddenly it's time to exchange presents. WHAT DO YOU DO?

If you're Kate Middleton, you whip up a quick "marrow chutney." Which, apparently, took hours to make, and is what the Duchess gave her grandmother-in-law during their first holiday together.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She really cares," Kate told ITV last year. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

Kate Middleton enjoying her first Christmas with the royals. Getty

She continued, "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan Markle should probably keep this in mind, given that her first Christmas with the Queen is right around the corner.