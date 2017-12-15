Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have *Officially* Set a Wedding Date

HERE WE GO.😍

Dec 15, 2017

Let the royal wedding countdown begin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have *officially* set a date for their wedding, which will take place on May 19, 2018. Kensington Palace confirmed the date Friday morning, and let's be real...we've already put a notification in our calendars.

The news comes following Kensington Palace's original confirmation the wedding would take place sometime in May. The Archbishop of Canterbury will reportedly marry the royal couple, though Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm the news themselves. Cheers to a beautiful spring wedding. 😍

