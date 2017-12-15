Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have *Officially* Set a Wedding Date

Let the royal wedding countdown begin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have *officially* set a date for their wedding, which will take place on May 19, 2018. Kensington Palace confirmed the date Friday morning, and let's be real...we've already put a notification in our calendars.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

The news comes following Kensington Palace's original confirmation the wedding would take place sometime in May. The Archbishop of Canterbury will reportedly marry the royal couple, though Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm the news themselves. Cheers to a beautiful spring wedding. 😍