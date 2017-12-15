Taylor Swift Said She "Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year" and Twitter Had a Meltdown

Taylor Swift has been off the grid for most of the year, relinquishing social media until she began promoting her newest album, Reputation. But following her 28th birthday this past Wednesday, Swift posted an Instagram noting she "couldn’t have asked for a better year." She also added, it was “all thanks” to her fans. And to put it simply, Twitter lost it.

It's no secret 2017 was a garbage fire of a year, for obvious reasons: the year of Donald Trump’s inauguration, white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, over 30 men accused of sexual assault and harassment, Roy Moore *almost* winning the Alabama senate seat, and many, many more events we wouldn't possibly want to ruin your day with listing here. So naturally, the people spoke up.

I can't even begin to explain the lack of empathy it requires to even begin to describe 2017 as a good year. I simply can't imagine being so self-centered as to not consider this year a crushing loss to all involved. — Bill Silvia (@Writer_in_Black) December 14, 2017

Taylor swift is.... the only person who feels this way https://t.co/9h8ImGqyUn — Rebecca Drago (@becca_drago) December 14, 2017

I mean, yeah there were Nazi's and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects me, so 2017 was great! — Rich E (@kaspe_r11) December 14, 2017

Here's hoping for a better 2018, despite the great year Taylor had.