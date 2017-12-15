Taylor Swift Said She "Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year" and Twitter Had a Meltdown

Taylor Swift has been off the grid for most of the year, relinquishing social media until she began promoting her newest album, Reputation. But following her 28th birthday this past Wednesday, Swift posted an Instagram noting she "couldn’t have asked for a better year." She also added, it was “all thanks” to her fans. And to put it simply, Twitter lost it.
It's no secret 2017 was a garbage fire of a year, for obvious reasons: the year of Donald Trump’s inauguration, white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, over 30 men accused of sexual assault and harassment, Roy Moore *almost* winning the Alabama senate seat, and many, many more events we wouldn't possibly want to ruin your day with listing here. So naturally, the people spoke up.
Here's hoping for a better 2018, despite the great year Taylor had.