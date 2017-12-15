The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decorations Are as Over-the-Top as You Would Expect

Kris Jenner's beloved red polar bear is back and bringing the Kris-mas spirit. Last night, Kim Kardashian West revealed her mother's extravagant Christmas decorations on Instagram, which included the custom-made, red-metal polar bear that has become a staple.



Kardashian West took her kids North and Saint on an evening trip around town to see the decorations. The first video shows her walking up to her mother's home.

"So, my favorite thing to do is drive around the town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights," Kardashian West said. "They haven’t seen my mom’s house decorated yet."



Other decorations include giant nutcrackers leading to the front door, moving white reindeer, and, of course, the massive red polar bear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted that last year Jenner had one large Christmas tree in the center of the room, but this year she has four smaller-sized trees, decorated with a classic rainbow theme.

In 2016, Jenner told Architectural Digest, "One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house."

As for the polar bear, she said at the time it was "the piece she was most excited about." The piece is one-of-a-kind from Paris, France. E! News reported last year that Jenner's grandson, Mason, named the polar bear "Christmas."

Last year, Jenner worked with Los Angeles-based floral designer Jeff Leatham to design her "Kandyland"-themed Christmas dream. We can only imagine what other Kris-mas surprises she's got for this year.