Today's Top Stories
1
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
2
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
3
Finally: How to Keep Your Mascara From Smudging
4
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
5
The Hair Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decorations Are as Over-the-Top as You Would Expect

The red polar bear is back!

Kylie Jenner
Dec 15, 2017

Kris Jenner's beloved red polar bear is back and bringing the Kris-mas spirit. Last night, Kim Kardashian West revealed her mother's extravagant Christmas decorations on Instagram, which included the custom-made, red-metal polar bear that has become a staple.

Kim Kardashian West Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kardashian West took her kids North and Saint on an evening trip around town to see the decorations. The first video shows her walking up to her mother's home.

"So, my favorite thing to do is drive around the town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights," Kardashian West said. "They haven’t seen my mom’s house decorated yet."

Other decorations include giant nutcrackers leading to the front door, moving white reindeer, and, of course, the massive red polar bear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted that last year Jenner had one large Christmas tree in the center of the room, but this year she has four smaller-sized trees, decorated with a classic rainbow theme.

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

In 2016, Jenner told Architectural Digest, "One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house."

As for the polar bear, she said at the time it was "the piece she was most excited about." The piece is one-of-a-kind from Paris, France. E! News reported last year that Jenner's grandson, Mason, named the polar bear "Christmas."

Kim Kardashian West Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last year, Jenner worked with Los Angeles-based floral designer Jeff Leatham to design her "Kandyland"-themed Christmas dream. We can only imagine what other Kris-mas surprises she's got for this year.

Related Story
Keeping Up with Kim's "25 Days of Christmas"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Women Set to Wear All-Black at 2018 Golden Globes
The Hanson Brothers on Their Holiday Album
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 17 Real-Life 'Titanic' Characters
Justine Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect"
Taylor Swift Reflects on 2017 and Twitter Lost It
The Exact Date Prince Harry and Meghan Will Marry
Ana Gasteyer​ on Mocking Netflix and #MeToo
'Stranger Things' Behind-the-Scenes Pictures
Kate Middleton's Homemade Xmas Gift for the Queen
Sophie Turner Describes the Last 'GOT' Episode