Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner Not to Be "Ashamed" of Her Sex Tape in Grueling Media Training

The Kardashian family sat down for a grueling media training session during Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where they were grilled on everything from Kendall Jenner's notorious Pepsi commercial, to Kim's sex tape, to Caitlyn Jenner's transition. And they had a lot to say.

On Caitlyn's Transition:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kris Jenner was asked about her ex's transition, and said: "There were things that happened that [Kendall and Kylie] didn’t tell me, because they were told not to. I’m not resentful about it, it just makes me really sad. Because I’m a protective mom—I would do anything for my kids. And had I known some of the things they were experiencing…it just broke my heart, hearing some of that stuff."

On Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Commercial:

Kendall Jenner was also asked point blank about her giant publicity misstep, and put the blame on other people instead of herself: "There were a lot of things that were blinding me. A lot of people I had faith in, a lot of things I had trust in." (FYI, Kendall was told she answered this question way too defensively and was too guarded in her body language.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Kim's Sex Tape:

This moment was pretty interesting. The group was asked about The Hollywood Reporter saying "a sex tape lead to a billion dollar brand," and Kris was called out for her eyes dropping when the tape was mentioned. The media trainer said, "I think try to keep that eye contact and not look like, 'Ugh,'" while Kim told her mom, "Don't be ashamed!"