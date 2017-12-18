Today's Top Stories
1
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
2
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
3
Finally: How to Keep Your Mascara From Smudging
4
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
5
The Hair Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

The Most Savage Twitter Reactions to 'A Christmas Story Live'

"I can’t help but feel like #AChristmasStoryLive is Hollywood’s way of getting back at the country for voting for Trump."

FOX
Dec 18, 2017

A Christmas Story Live aired Sunday night, and while the musical version of everyone's favorite beloved Christmas movie was packed with nostalgia and cozy vibes, not everyone was here for it. And when the internet is collectively not here for something, Twitter is often at its best self (which says a lot considering Twitter is often a garbage fire). Here, the most amusing and savage reactions to A Christmas Story Live:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To be fair, some people really liked the musical—and were especially on board with Ana Gasteyer's fabulous Hanukkah song, which we can all agree was a welcome addition:

Related Story
Ana Gasteyer​ on Mocking Netflix and #MeToo

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
William and Harry's Party for the 'Star Wars' Cast
9 True Details About Princess Margaret's Marriage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Brad Pitt Is "Casually Dating" After Split
Selena Gomez Walked Out on Justin Bieber
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
khloe kardashian Khloé Drops Another Hint About Her Pregnancy
Amber Tamblyn Respectfully Shuts Down Rose McGowan
The Royal Family Christmas Card Is Here
Kim Kardashian Talks Sex Tape in Media Training
'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations in Real Life