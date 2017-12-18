The Most Savage Twitter Reactions to 'A Christmas Story Live'

A Christmas Story Live aired Sunday night, and while the musical version of everyone's favorite beloved Christmas movie was packed with nostalgia and cozy vibes, not everyone was here for it. And when the internet is collectively not here for something, Twitter is often at its best self (which says a lot considering Twitter is often a garbage fire). Here, the most amusing and savage reactions to A Christmas Story Live:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I can’t help but feel like #AChristmasStoryLive is Hollywood’s way of getting back at the country for voting for Trump. — Disguyknows (@Disguy721) December 18, 2017

Imagine Matthew Broderick suddenly appearing in various rooms of your home to narrate your life. #AChristmasStoryLive — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) December 18, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I greatly enjoy that Matthew Broderick is just wandering into scenes, talking to the camera, looking in windows. #AChristmasStoryLive — Sarah Boo (@GidgetAnne) December 18, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#AChristmasStoryLive I’m Catholic and haven’t been to confession in over 30 years...so I’m going to watch this to the end. I’m sure God will accept this as my penance — Jim Love (@JimLoveHouston1) December 18, 2017

#AChristmasStoryLive was my date alone with my hot pocket but now I'm going to get drunk to forget the horror of terrible singing! — Well hello there (@sireltonjosh) December 18, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Matthew Broderick’s one side bang is creeping me the hell out. #ChristmasStoryLive — Marie Maloney (@marie_maloney) December 18, 2017

A Christmas Story live is proof positive that pot is legal in California #AChristmasStoryLive — Curt RT pinned plz (@Drivethelane21) December 18, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Call me old-fashioned, but I like my narrator to be just a big, booming voice and not Matthew Broderick lurking in the corner of every scene. #AChristmasStoryLive — Sybil Summers (@sybil1037) December 18, 2017

To be fair, some people really liked the musical—and were especially on board with Ana Gasteyer's fabulous Hanukkah song, which we can all agree was a welcome addition:

Sorry but if you’re not appreciating how amazing #AChristmasStoryLive is, you’re uncultured SWINE — Sadie Pope (@srslysadie) December 18, 2017

we as a people literally don't deserve Ana Gasteyer #AChristmasStoryLive — sydney lou who 🎄 (@SydneyGrrant) December 18, 2017

I WILL be playing @AnaGasteyer Hanukkah anthem every night I light my menorah from this year until the end of time #AChristmasStoryLive — sarah (@SarahKerzner) December 18, 2017