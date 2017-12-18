Amber Tamblyn Respectfully Shuts Down Rose McGowan's Criticism of the Black Gown Protest

In response to news that women would be wearing black at the Golden Globes in silent protest of the sexual assault allegations sweeping Hollywood, Rose McGowan—a vital voice in the #MeToo movement—has spoken out. In a since deleted tweet, the actress said "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

In response, Rose's friend Amber Tamblyn has made a respectful and firm case for why any protest (including silent) can be powerful, and why now is the time to support other women trying their best to make a difference:

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

In the above thread, Amber says "I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change." She goes on to say, "Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done."

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

It remains to be seen who will wear black during the Golden Globes, which air January 7, 2018.