Amber Tamblyn Respectfully Shuts Down Rose McGowan's Criticism of the Black Gown Protest

"A black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry."

Getty
Dec 18, 2017

In response to news that women would be wearing black at the Golden Globes in silent protest of the sexual assault allegations sweeping Hollywood, Rose McGowan—a vital voice in the #MeToo movement—has spoken out. In a since deleted tweet, the actress said "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

In response, Rose's friend Amber Tamblyn has made a respectful and firm case for why any protest (including silent) can be powerful, and why now is the time to support other women trying their best to make a difference:

In the above thread, Amber says "I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change." She goes on to say, "Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done."

It remains to be seen who will wear black during the Golden Globes, which air January 7, 2018.

