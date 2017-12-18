The Royal Family Christmas Card Is Here to Warm Your Frozen Heart

In the event that you need something heartwarming to get you through what's sure to be an "ughhhhh" Monday, here, look, it's the royal family's Christmas card, available now to warm your heart!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

Per Kensington Palace, this delightful family photo was taken at Kensington Palace, and will feature in Will and Kate's Christmas card. Why we haven't gotten ours yet is a mystery that remains to be solved. And while Kate and William look great and all, we're obviously here for George and Charlotte, who are forever goals:

Kensington Palace

OUR HEARTS.