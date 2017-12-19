Apparently, Selena Gomez Walked Out on Justin Bieber During Their Seattle Date Night

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are were spotted vacationing in Seattle, the most romantic city in the world (do not @ us until you've seen Sleepless in Seattle, mmmkay?), where they were spotted hanging out at the Sugar Factory among other places.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But per E!, Selena walked out on Justin during their date night, due to the fact that he was dancing too hard, basically. The outlet reports that "at one point Selena walked out on Justin because his dancing was drawing too much attention to them."

Honestly, too amazing/too good/too iconic. But fear not, Justin reportedly "followed suit," so if you're someone who is weirdly invested in this relationship (no worries, it happens to the best of us), don't stress.