Just FYI, Brad Pitt Is "Casually Dating" After His Split from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in 2016, and the 54-year-old actor is reportedly ready to move on. Per People, Pitt has been "casually dating," with a source saying: "He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point."

The actor appears to be concentrating on his six children, who he's been spending time with in the wake of his separation from Jolie.

"In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realized there had to be changes," People's source says. "Brad and Angie are doing okay, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has said: "I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard. Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days."