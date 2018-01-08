All the Actresses Who Wore Black to the Golden Globes in Protest of Sexual Harassment

On the heels of the devastating sexual assault and harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood (stemming from those against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein), actresses spoke out in protest by wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The sartorial statement was somewhat controversial in the weeks leading up to the awards thanks to Rose McGowan—a vital voice in the #MeToo movement—speaking out against what she feels is a passive form of protest in a since-deleted tweet that said,"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

"Tonight is not a mourning. Tonight is an awakening."

Despite this comment, multiple actresses involved in the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund wore black to the Globes, including Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon. "What we are wearing is not a statement of fashion," Amber Tamblyn said of the movement. "It is a statement of action. It is a direct message of resistance. Black because we are powerful when we stand together with all women across industry lines. Black because we’re starting over, resetting the standard. Black because we’re done being silenced and we’re done with the silencers. Tonight is not a mourning. Tonight is an awakening."

Reese Witherspoon

Sally Hawkins

Mary J. Blige

Sarah Jessica Parker

Penelope Cruz

Emilia Clarke

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd

Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Marai Larasi and Emma Watson

Alison Brie

Diane Kruger

Kerry Washington

Kate Hudson

Millie Bobby Brown

Elisabeth Moss

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Mariah Carey

Halle Berry

Nicole Kidman

Eva Longoria

Gal Gadot

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

America Ferrera and Natalie Portman

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King

Jessica Biel

Dakota Johnson

Gwendoline Christie

Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain

Christina Hendricks

Alicia Vikander

Mandy Moore

Rachel Brosnahan

Laura Dern

Tracee Ellis Ross

Claire Foy

Alexis Bledel

Caitriona Balfe

Sadie Sink

Debra Lynn Messing