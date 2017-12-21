Today's Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Responded to Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement in the Sweetest Way

They are so in love.

Dec 21, 2017

On Wednesday Khloé Kardashian *finally* announced her pregnancy in the most amazing way on Instagram, with a picture of boyfriend (and soon-to-be dad) Tristan Thompson holding her stomach. (Is that an engagement ring we spot on Khloé's hand?!) And to top things off, the 26-year-old NBA player had the absolutely sweetest response to the announcement—reminiscing on their relationship and how they met.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

“My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life. I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together.”
The couple has been dating since September 2016. Khloé admits she was incredibly nervous to announce her pregnancy, but couldn't be more thrilled.

