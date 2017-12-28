Today's Top Stories
Travis Scott and Pregnant Kylie Jenner Pose for a Rare Photograph Together

And the internet thinks his hand is on her bump....

Instagram
Dec 28, 2017

Every year, Kris Jenner throws an unbelievably extra and over-the-top Christmas Eve party for her friends and family, and this year everyone was on the lookout for Kylie Jenner, who is a) reportedly pregnant, and b) mysteriously missing from the family Christmas card.

But turns out Kylie was at the party—not only did she pose for a series of photos with her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, she hit the photo booth with Travis Scott—AKA the reported father of her child.

Kylie's stomach is cut off in the photo due to the fact that she enjoys both privacy and trolling people, but as the caption and several fans point out, Travis' arm is around her stomach—potentially/probably touching her bump.

FWIW, it's unclear exactly how pregnant Kylie is, but she's expected to have a baby girl in the New Year, so get ready for the Kardashians to multiply in 2018.

