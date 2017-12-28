Today's Top Stories
1
Our Most Read, Shared, and Loved Stories of 2017
2
5 Better Sparkling Wines Than Plain Old Champagne
3
Inside the Wild World of "Pony Play" Sex
4
7 Huge Beauty Trends That Will Be Out in 2018
5
The 15 Best Lightweight Down Jackets

Meghan Markle's Sister Fact Checks Prince Harry's Claim That the Royals Are "the Family She Never Had"

"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her."

Getty
Dec 28, 2017

You know that moment when you're gushing about how well your significant other fits in with your family, and you get a little overly enthusiastic and accidentally shade her fam in the process? Allow us to present Prince Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

During a recent interview, Harry was waxing poetic about spending Christmas with Meghan Markle, when (after saying they spent most of their time with William and Kate "running round with the kids") he mused, "She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

Cut to Meghan's half sister Samantha, who—per The Daily Mail—begged to disagree via Twitter, saying Meghan has "a large family who were always there with her and for her."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's doubtful that Meghan or Harry will respond to this, so go ahead and file under "weird, awkward drama!" in the meantime.

Related Story
Prince Harry On Meghan Markle's Royal Holiday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Deleted "25 Days of Christmas" Pics
The Wildest Outfits Celebs Have Ever Worn for NYE
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jay-Z Teases a New Music Video with Beyoncé
J.Lo Hosted a Taco Party for Her Celebrity Friends
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Workout Critics
prince harry and meghan markle How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Money
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Pose for a Rare Pic
Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Makes Blurry Debut
'Mad About You' Is Getting a Revival
Kylie Jenner Celebrating Christmas with Her Family