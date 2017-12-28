You know that moment when you're gushing about how well your significant other fits in with your family, and you get a little overly enthusiastic and accidentally shade her fam in the process? Allow us to present Prince Harry.

During a recent interview, Harry was waxing poetic about spending Christmas with Meghan Markle, when (after saying they spent most of their time with William and Kate "running round with the kids") he mused, "She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

Cut to Meghan's half sister Samantha, who—per The Daily Mail—begged to disagree via Twitter, saying Meghan has "a large family who were always there with her and for her."



Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

It's doubtful that Meghan or Harry will respond to this, so go ahead and file under "weird, awkward drama!" in the meantime.