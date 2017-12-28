Khloé Kardashian Fires Back at Critics of Her Pregnancy Workouts: "Don't Make Me Stop Sharing"

As most people with an internet connection and even a fledgling interest in the Kardashians probably know, Khloé Kardashian enjoys working out. So yes, she is continuing to hit the gym throughout her pregnancy—which has some fans/randoms lurking on Twitter *spiraling*. After all, shouldn't pregnant women sit at home and bake cookies all day? (This is sarcasm. Pregnant women should do whatever they want.)

Khloé has always been outspoken, and took it to Twitter to remind people that working out while pregnant is completely fine (assuming your doctor clears it), and that people should probably mind their own business:

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

Khloé has been working out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and chronicling their time at the gym on Snapchat.



A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

She also made it clear that she actually took a break from working out early in her pregnancy, but is excited to start up again:

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

In conclusion (and to say it louder for those in the back), stop policing pregnant women, internet!