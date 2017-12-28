Khloé Kardashian Fires Back at Critics of Her Pregnancy Workouts: "Don't Make Me Stop Sharing"

As most people with an internet connection and even a fledgling interest in the Kardashians probably know, Khloé Kardashian enjoys working out. So yes, she is continuing to hit the gym throughout her pregnancy—which has some fans/randoms lurking on Twitter *spiraling*. After all, shouldn't pregnant women sit at home and bake cookies all day? (This is sarcasm. Pregnant women should do whatever they want.)
Khloé has always been outspoken, and took it to Twitter to remind people that working out while pregnant is completely fine (assuming your doctor clears it), and that people should probably mind their own business:
Khloé has been working out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and chronicling their time at the gym on Snapchat.
She also made it clear that she actually took a break from working out early in her pregnancy, but is excited to start up again:
In conclusion (and to say it louder for those in the back), stop policing pregnant women, internet!