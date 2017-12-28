Today's Top Stories
1
Our Most Read, Shared, and Loved Stories of 2017
2
5 Better Sparkling Wines Than Plain Old Champagne
3
Inside the Wild World of "Pony Play" Sex
4
7 Huge Beauty Trends That Will Be Out in 2018
5
The 15 Best Lightweight Down Jackets

Khloé Kardashian Fires Back at Critics of Her Pregnancy Workouts: "Don't Make Me Stop Sharing"

Leave her alone, internet.

Instagram
Dec 28, 2017

As most people with an internet connection and even a fledgling interest in the Kardashians probably know, Khloé Kardashian enjoys working out. So yes, she is continuing to hit the gym throughout her pregnancy—which has some fans/randoms lurking on Twitter *spiraling*. After all, shouldn't pregnant women sit at home and bake cookies all day? (This is sarcasm. Pregnant women should do whatever they want.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé has always been outspoken, and took it to Twitter to remind people that working out while pregnant is completely fine (assuming your doctor clears it), and that people should probably mind their own business:

Khloé has been working out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and chronicling their time at the gym on Snapchat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also made it clear that she actually took a break from working out early in her pregnancy, but is excited to start up again:

In conclusion (and to say it louder for those in the back), stop policing pregnant women, internet!

Related Story
Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Makes Blurry Debut
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Deleted "25 Days of Christmas" Pics
The Wildest Outfits Celebs Have Ever Worn for NYE
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jay-Z Teases a New Music Video with Beyoncé
J.Lo Hosted a Taco Party for Her Celebrity Friends
prince harry and meghan markle How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Money
Meghan Markle's Sister Fact Checks Prince Harry
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Pose for a Rare Pic
Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Makes Blurry Debut
'Mad About You' Is Getting a Revival
Kylie Jenner Celebrating Christmas with Her Family