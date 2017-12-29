Today's Top Stories
These Celebrity Reactions to Donald Trump's Climate Change Tweet Are Glorious

Clap-clap-clap-clap.

Getty
Dec 29, 2017

For reasons that remain confusing, Donald Trump doesn't appear to believe in climate change 😶 . And now that it's somewhat chilly on the East Coast, he thought it would be a good time to hop on Twitter and mention that cold weather is total proof that climate change isn't a thing. Again, 😶 .

Of course, the greatest response came from the folks at Dictionary.com:

This has been another episode of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

