These Celebrity Reactions to Donald Trump's Climate Change Tweet Are Glorious

For reasons that remain confusing, Donald Trump doesn't appear to believe in climate change 😶 . And now that it's somewhat chilly on the East Coast, he thought it would be a good time to hop on Twitter and mention that cold weather is total proof that climate change isn't a thing. Again, 😶 .

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Unsurprisingly, twitter at large wasn't having it, and neither was Celebrity Twitter. Here's who clapped back:

Hey dumbass, global warming doesn’t only mean extreme heat; it means extreme weather. Hot and cold. Maybe buy a thermometer and shove it up your ass. https://t.co/wdO0t0nPiY — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 29, 2017

We have a President who categorically doesn’t believe in Science. America is entering into a new Dark Age, because it’s cold in Chicago this week. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2017

For the idiots..."Why Global Warming Can Mean Harsher Winter Weather https://t.co/bieOczipqE" https://t.co/cJ3TYhDleX — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 29, 2017

the president is definitively not smart https://t.co/fPLv4WKRMC — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) December 29, 2017

Because my Mom once bowled a strike she is the world’s greatest bowler! That strike proves it! https://t.co/Gdzr1CDv32 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 29, 2017

Is this tweet real life? https://t.co/3dFHtAMjtL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2017

Intellectual curiosity. Knowledge of the scientific method. Due diligence. Concern for the safety and welfare of others. These are a few of my favorite things and are completely absent from malevolent Trump's skullduggery. https://t.co/Iv2bkHECqy — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) December 29, 2017

Goddamn you are so fucking stupid. — Wil 'Kick the Nazis off the tweeters' Wheaton (@wilw) December 29, 2017

Of course, the greatest response came from the folks at Dictionary.com:

This has been another episode of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.