Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Workout Video

"You're doing amazing, sweetie." — Kris Jenner, but also us.

Dec 29, 2017

Hot off the heels of a) formally announcing her pregnancy, and b) shutting down critics who think she shouldn't exercise, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of herself working out with her bump on full display.

Here's a still:

Obviously, she looks amazing. In fact:

But to circle back to the whole "shutting down critics" thing—Khloé had this to say to people who don't think she should be working out pregnant: "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."

