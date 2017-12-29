Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Workout Video

Hot off the heels of a) formally announcing her pregnancy, and b) shutting down critics who think she shouldn't exercise, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of herself working out with her bump on full display.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Here's a still:

Instagram

Obviously, she looks amazing.

But to circle back to the whole "shutting down critics" thing—Khloé had this to say to people who don't think she should be working out pregnant: "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."