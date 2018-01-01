Kim Kardashian Just Teased a Major Hair Change for the New Year

Kim Kardashian West is something of a chameleon when it comes to style, and that includes her hair color. As well as being partial to the odd wig or two, Kim isn't afraid to dye her hair, and famously went back to blonde in 2017. But now that it's 2018, it seems as though Mrs. West might be ready for a change.

On Monday, Kim shared a photo on Instagram, and in the throwback shot, she had her trademark brunette hair, along with the caption, "Dark hair for the new year?":

Does this mean that platinum blonde Kim is already a thing of the past?

Whatever the makeup and app mogul decides to do next, she's sure to surprise us all in the best way.