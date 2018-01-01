Today's Top Stories
1
All the Powerful Women in Jay-Z's "Family Feud"
2
The 50 Best Buys from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale
3
Our Most Read, Shared, and Loved Stories of 2017
4
Fashion x Art: 11 Collabs You'll Wear Forever
5
"Submarining" Is Here to Annoy Your 2018

Kim Kardashian Just Teased a Major Hair Change for the New Year

Is Kim about to switch things up in 2018?

Getty
Jan 1, 2018

Kim Kardashian West is something of a chameleon when it comes to style, and that includes her hair color. As well as being partial to the odd wig or two, Kim isn't afraid to dye her hair, and famously went back to blonde in 2017. But now that it's 2018, it seems as though Mrs. West might be ready for a change.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Kim shared a photo on Instagram, and in the throwback shot, she had her trademark brunette hair, along with the caption, "Dark hair for the new year?":

Dark hair for the new year?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Does this mean that platinum blonde Kim is already a thing of the past?

KKW Fragrance x Violet Grey dinner wearing Dolce & Gabbana

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Whatever the makeup and app mogul decides to do next, she's sure to surprise us all in the best way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Was Absent from Travis Scott's NYE Sh
Taylor Swift Fans Upset Over Karlie Kloss Insta
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
America Ferrara America Ferrara Is Pregnant!
Mariah Carey's Hot Tea Became 2018's First Meme
300 Hollywood Women Are Fighting Sexual Harassment
Jessica Alba Gave Birth to a Baby Boy on NYE
Mariah Carey New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance
Chrissy Teigen Set Her Instagram Account Private
Female-Led Films Won at the Box Office in 2017
15 Celebrity New Year's Instagrams to Start 2018