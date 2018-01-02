Today's Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Says Her Face Is "Not Quite Looking the Same" After 40 to 50 Stitches

The singer tells fans she "might look a bit different" after suffering an accident at her home.

Jan 2, 2018

Carrie Underwood is still recovering from a bad fall she took outside her home in November, when she broke her wrist and apparently injured her face. While the singer had revealed right after the accident that she'd been hospitalized as a result of her injuries, she waited until now to tell fans that she also had to get 40-50 stitches on her face—and that she's "not quite looking the same" as a result.

"It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

In a post to her fan club, Underwood said, "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

She continued, "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [her husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

It's been almost two months since the accident, and Underwood has yet to reveal her face—though she recently shared a photo of herself wrapped in a scarf.

She added, "I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up."

