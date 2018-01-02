Today's Top Stories
1
Female-Led Films Won at the Box Office in 2017
2
The 50 Best Buys from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale
3
"Submarining" Is Here to Annoy Your 2018
meghan markle
4
Things Meghan Won't Do Once She's a Royal
5
Fashion x Art: 11 Collabs You'll Wear Forever

Prince Harry Whisked Meghan Markle Away to the French Riviera, How's Your Day Going?

And they flew economy like normals.

Getty
Jan 2, 2018

While the rest of us were ringing in the new year like mere commoners (read: breaking all our resolutions within minutes of midnight), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to dash off for a quick jaunt to the French Riviera. Casual!

Related Story
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK
Meghan Markle Wore A Velvet Dress For Royal Lunch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pair reportedly flew out of Heathrow on New Year's Eve and headed straight for Nice to join friends and ring in 2018. Amusingly, they took an economy flight and chose to sit next to the bathrooms at the very back of the plane, where they (and their bodyguards) took up three rows and Harry "apparently slumped down next to the window in jeans and baseball cap."

Harry and Meghan celebrate Christmas with the royal family.
Getty

Harry and Meghan reportedly boarded the plain early to avoid making a scene, and were greeted by some "heavily armed officers from the French border police." The couple will stay in France for just a few days before returning to England—presumably to keep planning their wedding/plucking at our heartstrings.

Related Story
Prince Harry Cryptic About Wedding Invitations
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Most Iconic Celebrity TV Show Reunions
The Best Royal Family Moments From 2017
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Movies and TV Shows with Female Masturbation
Saint West Hospitalized Over the Holidays
Watch the New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer
Carrie Underwood Says Her Face "Doesn't Look the S
Kylie Jenner Wasn't at Travis Scott's NYE Show
Taylor Swift Fans Upset Over Karlie Kloss Insta
Kim Kardashian Just Teased a Major Hair Change
America Ferrara America Ferrara Is Pregnant!