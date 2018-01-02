Today's Top Stories
1
Female-Led Films Won at the Box Office in 2017
2
The 50 Best Buys from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale
3
"Submarining" Is Here to Annoy Your 2018
meghan markle
4
Things Meghan Won't Do Once She's a Royal
5
Fashion x Art: 11 Collabs You'll Wear Forever

Ana Gets *Big* News in the Newest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

Whoa, baby.

Universal Pictures
Jan 2, 2018

If you thought the time for gift-giving was over, think again because Universal Pictures just gave us all a belated holiday gift: a new Fifty Shades Freed trailer. YES.

In the new trailer, we get a look at Ana and Christian's life as a married couple, including her newfound confidence as Mrs. Grey. Ana also gets some very big news, and if you're a fan of the books, you already know what that is—she and Christian end up having (at least) two children together. Witness the moment she finds out about her pregnancy at the end of the trailer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, there's also a lot of sexiness and thrilling intrigue to be found in the above preview, but that's all to be expected for any Fifty Shades movie. The final installment (or the "climax," as Universal is calling it) hits theaters on February 14.

Related Stories
First Look at First Dance in 'Fifty Shades Freed'
A Refresher of Every Sex Scene from 'Fifty Shades
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fifty Shades of Grey
First Look at First Dance in 'Fifty Shades Freed'
fifty shades freed Climactic Moments from the 'Fifty Shades' Trailer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Fifty Shades Freed Trailer The New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Is Here
50 Mind-Blowing 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Facts
fifty shades Christian Grey's New Book Is Coming
The 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Has Arrived
First Look at Fifty Shades Freed Reveals a Wedding
'Fifty Shades Darker' Has an Unrated Version
I Tried to Act Like Christian Grey for a Week
Fifty Shades Is Redefining Bangs