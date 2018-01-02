Ana Gets *Big* News in the Newest 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

If you thought the time for gift-giving was over, think again because Universal Pictures just gave us all a belated holiday gift: a new Fifty Shades Freed trailer. YES.

In the new trailer, we get a look at Ana and Christian's life as a married couple, including her newfound confidence as Mrs. Grey. Ana also gets some very big news, and if you're a fan of the books, you already know what that is—she and Christian end up having (at least) two children together. Witness the moment she finds out about her pregnancy at the end of the trailer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, there's also a lot of sexiness and thrilling intrigue to be found in the above preview, but that's all to be expected for any Fifty Shades movie. The final installment (or the "climax," as Universal is calling it) hits theaters on February 14.