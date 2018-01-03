Today's Top Stories
We're Currently Speechless Due to This Iconic Throwback of Ryan Reynolds

He didn't always look like this, ahem.

Getty
Jan 3, 2018

Anyone who follows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram (if you don't, you probably should) knows that he enjoys trolling people. And when we say "people," we mostly mean his wife Blake Lively. But the actor is also able to mock himself, and just shared a photo that is—depending on where you fall on '90s hair flops—either truly iconic or truly disturbing.

Happy New Year, everybody! The point is, I used to style my hair with a blowtorch.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

That's one way to ring in the new year. FWIW, Ryan isn't the only person who had hair like this in his formative years. May we present exhibit A:

Not to mention exhibit B:

Say nothing of exhibit C:

This has been a PSA against '90s hair flops, thanks for your time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
