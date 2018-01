Justin Timberlake has a new album coming out soon, and apparently during the making of it he found some flannel and wandered into the woods, got lost, and now he's trapped there. Trapped there with a bunch of dank memes, which, frankly, have us thinking "Man of the Woods" should win a Grammy for Best Memed Album of the Year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Peep our faves below:

*in a hushed tone* Do y'all wanna tell Mr. Justin Timberlake that those aren't woods or should I? pic.twitter.com/4dvkmkXdZG — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) January 2, 2018

This new Justin Timberlake album looks pretty fire. pic.twitter.com/c5m4j3q4sA — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 2, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“JUSTIN TIMBERWOODS: MAN OF THE LAKE!”



“Nope. Nearly there though.”



“JUSTIN WOODSLAKE: MAN OF THE TIMBER!”



“Not quite. Can we Brawny paper towel it up like 13 percent?”



“I GOT IT!” pic.twitter.com/1rh8lPR8DO — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) January 2, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

so ur telling me justin timberlake went camping once and now he's a mumford and/or son? — amy brown (@arb) January 2, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Guys, why do we think Justin Timberlake went into the wood: Was it for a baby, to go to the festival, or for his cow to produce milk? — Chancellor Agard🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) January 2, 2018

The 20/20 Experience (2013)

Man Of The Woods (2018)#MOTW pic.twitter.com/wZTYxLc6KN — Justin Timberlake NEWS (@JTNEWSBRASIL) December 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Call me when Justin Timberlake walks into the woods with a big shovel and digs up an apology to Janet Jackson. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 2, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

God bless the internet.