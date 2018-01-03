Twitter Is Going *in* on Trump Over That Nuclear Button Tweet

Last night (January 2, 2018), everyone was minding their own business trying to enjoy the second evening of the new year, when President Donald Trump was like "lol nope" and fired off the following tweet:
First of all, we should note that Donald Trump does not have a big red nuclear button on his desk. There is no button for him to push. That is these women's jobs:
Second of all, the reaction to Trump's tweet was pretty intense, and people had a *lot* of opinions. Here's what stood out:
Welcome to 2018, everyone!