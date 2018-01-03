Twitter Is Going *in* on Trump Over That Nuclear Button Tweet

Last night (January 2, 2018), everyone was minding their own business trying to enjoy the second evening of the new year, when President Donald Trump was like "lol nope" and fired off the following tweet:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

First of all, we should note that Donald Trump does not have a big red nuclear button on his desk. There is no button for him to push. That is these women's jobs:

Second of all, the reaction to Trump's tweet was pretty intense, and people had a *lot* of opinions. Here's what stood out:

I remember when these fights were about hand size and not nuclear button size https://t.co/Ay8SkH4QLa — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 3, 2018

When Blabbermouth Don talks about who has the bigger nuclear button, I think we all know what he's talking about. It's your basic dick-measuring contest. Sad! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2018

i'm ready for 2019 now, thanks https://t.co/f8CtAGc8Ox — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 3, 2018

At least he thinks we'll make it to Monday pic.twitter.com/0YFdMlj0Xs — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 3, 2018

the button probably just looks bigger by comparison pic.twitter.com/M58GF1DJgh — social media pants (@nick_pants) January 3, 2018

Trump does not actually have a nuclear “button,” big or small. The codes are in the famous briefcase. What he does have is a button to summon Diet Coke. https://t.co/wqAFiZbG4o — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 3, 2018

did you know uploading beatles music videos is against twitter rules but threatening nuclear war is not??? — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 3, 2018

Trump just bragged to Kim Jong Un about his "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear button, but there's no need to worry.



It's just locker room talk. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 3, 2018

The button we know about on the President's Desk summons a valet with a Diet Coke, but doesn't launch a nuclear missile. pic.twitter.com/DuAdC0knmY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 3, 2018

hi @Twitter how do I delete someone else's tweet https://t.co/p1tJuD8qo0 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2018

When presidential rhetoric descends to the level of "mine's bigger than yours" https://t.co/DbloTdOM30 — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) January 3, 2018

Welcome to 2018, everyone!