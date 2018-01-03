Today's Top Stories
Apparently Hoda Kotb Is Making Less Than a Third of Matt Lauer's Former Salary

To do the exact same job.

Getty
Jan 3, 2018

When NBC fired Matt Lauer in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations, they replaced the long-time Today host with his very qualified former colleague, Hoda Kotb.

Kotb's promotion was historic; her move to co-anchor marked the first time the morning show has ever been fronted by an all-female lineup. That was great news. Less great news? What Kotb will earn as co-host of the show.

Page Six reports that Kotb will earn $7 million a year to host the morning staple (the same as her cohost Savannah Guthrie). Of course, Lauer was earning a whopping $25 million a year until he was fired, meaning he was making more than three times as much as the women doing the same exact job. That math isn't great.

"Hoda isn’t complaining about the money," a source told Page Six. "She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves. Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show—25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News."

While it's true that Lauer's seniority at the network surely played a role in his inflated salary, the disparity is still pretty shocking.

