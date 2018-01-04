Today's Top Stories
1
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
4
The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time
5
The Coolest New Tech Gadgets of 2018

Khloé Kardashian Finally Revealed Whether or Not She'll Marry Tristan Thompson

And *also* revealed her pick for a baby name—if it's a boy.

Getty
Jan 4, 2018

Khloé Kardashian—who is six months pregnant in case you forgot—stopped by Ellen to chat about becoming a mom, and between asking if she texts while having sex (she doesn't) and whether she's wearing maternity clothes (she isn't), the host asked Khloé what we all want to know: If she's going to marry her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. I mean, look how sweet they are together:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

❥ Mom and Dad ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

"I hope so," she said of her marriage plans. "But I’m not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before. So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In other news, when it comes to what they'll name their kid, Khloé said: "I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., and then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I think I want a 'K' or a 'T.'"

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner Wasn't at Travis Scott's NYE Show
Taylor Swift Fans Upset Over Karlie Kloss Insta

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Donald Trump Jr. Addresses Meryl Streep on Twitter
Karlie Kloss edits Instagram after Taylor backlash
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ARE Together Still
These Stars Auditioned for Different Roles
Hoda Kotb Is Making Less Than Matt Lauer Used to
Meryl Streep Speaks Out About Weinstein
carrie underwood fall Carrie Photographed One Month After Face Injury
Ryan Reynolds Shares Amazing Throwback Photo
Best Justin Timberlake 'Man of the Woods' Memes
Jennifer Garner is unrecognisable as bearded man