Khloé Kardashian Finally Revealed Whether or Not She'll Marry Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian—who is six months pregnant in case you forgot—stopped by Ellen to chat about becoming a mom, and between asking if she texts while having sex (she doesn't) and whether she's wearing maternity clothes (she isn't), the host asked Khloé what we all want to know: If she's going to marry her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. I mean, look how sweet they are together:



❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

"I hope so," she said of her marriage plans. "But I’m not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before. So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be."

In other news, when it comes to what they'll name their kid, Khloé said: "I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., and then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I think I want a 'K' or a 'T.'"