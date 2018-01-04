Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Got Insanely Sweaty Doing Hot Yoga Together

After ringing in the New Year together in Cabo San Lucas, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took a break from going on romantic walks and chillin' in church to attend a hot yoga class in Los Angeles.

The pair, like most people who enjoy being blasted with heat while they exercise, were covered in sweat as they left class, and seemed pretty chill about it.

The Mega Agency

By way of a quick pop cultural recap: Selena and Bieber are back together after almost three years apart, during which the "Wolves" singer dated The Weeknd. Despite being spotted kissing after a hockey game, the pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship status.

